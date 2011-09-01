Polisario Fighters Captured in Libya

An official in the National Transitional Council (NTC), Libya's official rebel organization, announced that over 550 fighters from the Polisario Front, a Western Sahara liberation organization, were detained near the town of Zawiyah.. The official stated that documents from recovered from the Algerian Embassy in Tripoli show that the fighters entered Libya with support of Algiers. The fighters, fighting as mercenaries for Moammar Ghadaffi, were also supported by some Algerian troops, the official claimed. Read More
Question of the Day: If substantiated, do you think that the Polisario thought fighting for Ghadaffi would help them somehow on the Western Sahara issue?
Interesujące. PozdrawiamReplyDelete
