US Congress & Western Sahara: Where Are We Now?

It has been almost almost a year and a half since 54 US Senators sent a letter to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asking her to make the resolution of the Western Sahara conflict a top North African priority. The letter pointed out that the region's struggling economy plus the restless youth population were contributing to instability. The Senators supported the autonomy plan, calling it "serious and credible".
Now, with Congress having focused on the deficit, the recent relationship deterioration with Pakistan, and the war on terror, the Western Sahara issue has seemingly been ignored.
What do YOU think? Do you think any progress has been made in Congress on the issue? If not, what do you think they should do?
I believe the Resolution of the western sahara should start at first hand with legitimized compromises made by both parties because only then can US can forge lasting path of peace and mutual interest in the region.ReplyDelete
The time has come for the US congress to act boldly and swifly to resolve the western sahara conflict since a resolutions of the conflict will not only be benificial for the opposed parties, but also for the usa itself.ReplyDelete
The US congress must openly take a move forward the resolution of the western Sahara conflict, one based on mutual interest and mutual respect of the opposed parties.ReplyDelete
The resolution of the conflict can be achive if the power to be (US and Europian contries that support Marocco's occcupation) get involved and made clear to both parties, expecially Marocco that more dilatory maneuvers will not be accepted. Marocco have change dramaticly the population of the territory with settlers to upset the outcome of any referendum.ReplyDelete