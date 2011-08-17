Chilean Senate President Comments on Western Sahara Conflict

During a visit to Rabat to discuss common legislative interests between the two countries, the President of Chile's Senate, Guido Gilardi, called Morocco's autonomy plan "interesting". Gilardi expressed Chile's support for the United Nations to resolve the long-standing Western Sahara conflict. In addition, he praised Morocco's recent democratic initiatives. Read More
QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you interpret the Senate President's statements on the conflict?
Leave your comments below to have your view heard.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you interpret the Senate President's statements on the conflict?
Leave your comments below to have your view heard.
No comments:
Post a Comment