Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Chilean Senate President Comments on Western Sahara Conflict

During a visit to Rabat to discuss common legislative interests between the two countries, the President of Chile's Senate, Guido Gilardi, called Morocco's autonomy plan "interesting". Gilardi expressed Chile's support for the United Nations to resolve the long-standing Western Sahara conflict. In addition, he praised Morocco's recent democratic initiatives. Read More

QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you interpret the Senate President's statements on the conflict?

Posted by western sahara today at 5:17 PM

