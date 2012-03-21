French Foreign Minsiter Endorses Autonomy Plan

French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe stated last week that Morocco’s autonomy plan was the most “realistic” solution at ending the dispute in Western Sahara. Juppe, who made his remarks at the beginning of an official visit to Morocco, said that the process must still go through the United Nations. Juppe further said that the dispute should not hinder the recent thaw in relations between Algeria and Morocco. Read More.
whoah this blog is magnificent i love studying your posts. Keep up the good work!ReplyDelete
You understand, many people are searching around for this info, you can aid
them greatly.
Visit my website; 95515
Also see my web page: http://www.bloggerjogja.com/
Wow, fantastic blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?ReplyDelete
you made running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your site is wonderful, as smartly as the content!
my webpage :: "premonish"