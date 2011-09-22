Libya's Western Sahara Policy Changes With Ghadaffi's Removal

With the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Ghadaffi, analysts say that the Western Sahara conflict could now change dramatically. Ghadaffi's departure now makes Algeria the only major supporter of the Polisario Front. Libya's National Transitional Council has expressed support for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan. With NATO focused on the region with its intervention in Libya, observers say that there will be a renewed push for a resolution to the Western Sahara conflict. Read More
