King Mohammed VI Sends Landmark Constitutional Changes to Moroccan People for a Vote

"King Mohammed VI of Morocco said the new constitutional reforms would safeguard human rights", CNN
In a speech, Friday June 17, His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco announced a number of significant constitutional amendments aimed at strengthening Morocco’s governing institutions. The proposed amendments include appointing a Prime Minister as Head of the Government of Morocco, introducing a parliamentary system, and establishing an independent judiciary. The goal of the establishment of the aforementioned political entities is to ensure oversight and accountability within the government. These latest reforms serve to reinforce and build on Morocco’s efforts over the past two decades to strengthen and promote good governance and to empower the populace to engage politically, socially and economically.
At the heart of the proposed amendments is the need to promote equality among all citizens of the Kingdom of Morocco regardless of sex, origin, language, religion or creed. The proposed reforms seek to bring recognition of Amazigh as an official language of Morocco which is particularly relevant to the indigenous population of the Western Sahara. A Regionalization Initiative has also been proposed, which will focus on the transfer of power from central government authorities to local and regional officials who are often more directly accountable to citizens. In many ways the initiatives and amendments put forward by King Mohammed VI can be read as an indication that those in power are interested in the resolution of the conflict in the Western SaharaThe passing of the proposed constitutional amendments would establish the Moroccan Kingdom as a constitutional monarchy. The National Referendum is set to take place on July 1.
  1. I'm really happy for the people of Morocco, but I also think this will help the situation in Western Sahara also. Hopefully the greater democracy will spread to the Western Sahara, and bring peace eventually.

  2. i dont see how this is going to help the western sahara. this is just about morocco. not the western sahara.

  3. I agree. Morocco's internal affairs will obviously affect their foreign relations. There are a couple ways I can see this helping Western Sahara:

    1. Hopefully the Sahrawi will see that Morocco is willing to take big steps to solve problems (as shown by these proposed changes), and is an entity with whom they can sit down and talk with seriously.
    2. The emphasis on human rights in the new constitution should allay any fears of the Sahrawi that they would be treated any differently than any other citizen.
    -SJordan

  4. the morocco plan is best for western sahara they will be benefit under this very much and so will morocco...also morocco goverment has say that they understand there are differences in western sahara and morocco and this new constitution shows they do things well.

  5. S Jordan. That's a fair analysis, though incomplete. We're forgetting that the Western Sahara issue is not just between Morocco and them. Algeria is also involved.

  6. Obviously Algeria is involved, Rashad. What I'm saying is that the King's new proposals will hopefully improve the atmosphere between the Sahrawi and Morocco. Obviously, there are other issues that would have to be addressed also.
    -SJordan

  7. This is a great moment for the Morocco. In regards to the Western Sahara, though, I think it'll definitely be interesting to see how the people being more involved in decision-making will affect the situation.

  8. If ever there was a time for the conflict to be resolved in the Western Sahara, this speech most definitely is that time!

  9. its obviously interrelated. western sahara will definitely see the freedoms moroccans are getting and will desire to be a part of it and want peace.

  10. Agreed. If the reforms pass the referendum (which they almost certainly will), that puts Western Sahara in a situation in which it is no longer dealing with a monarch but dealing with the people of Morocco as well. This will change the dynamic greatly.
    -SJordan

  11. King Mohammed's speech will help because the international community will start to take Morocco even more seriously because it has become more democratic. The support for the Autonomy plan for Western Sahara will then increase.

  12. i think we should wait. the western sahara situation is complex, and constituional changes in morocco won't necessarily do much.

  13. the speech is all cosmetics !!!!!

  14. this is the only and "only" thing that is mentioned in the speech that concerns the western sahara

    "In parallel, the draft Constitution provides for the promotion of all linguistic and cultural expressions in Morocco, particularly the Hassani culture, which is a characteristic feature of our beloved Saharan provinces."

  15. here is a new interview about the reality of the conflict

    http://www.worldpoliticsreview.com/trend-lines/9260/global-insider-western-sahara-talks

  16. how can moroccans chigago vote ??? anyone knows

  17. Contact your embassy in washington DC

    by Western Sahara news blog

  18. Let's hope these new amendments open up doors for true freedom for Moroccans and Western Sahara's people

  19. I believe it s gonna what ever reforms the new constitution will bring is going to be in the long run due to the oppositions of the political parties

