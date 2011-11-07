Opinion: World Community Ignoring Refugees In Algeria

France Reaffirms Support for Autonomy Plan Pascal Canfin, France's development minister, repeated France's support for Morocco's autonomy plan in order to solve the West...

King Mohammed VI Sends Landmark Constitutional Changes to Moroccan People for a Vote " King Mohammed VI of Morocco said the new constitutional reforms would safeguard human rights" , CNN In a speech , Friday June...

Western Sahara : Chronology and Fact Sheet on Disturbances in Laayoune, Morocco November 15, 2010 Chronology and Fact Sheet on Disturbances in Laayoune , Morocco On October 9, residents of Laayoune began setting up...

Western Sahara News You have to appreciate the irony. The Palestinians — who have made photo propaganda and falsification a central part of their anti-Israel ef...

Libya's Western Sahara Policy Changes With Ghadaffi's Removal With the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Ghadaffi, analysts say that the Western Sahara conflict could now change dramatically. Ghadaffi'...

French Foreign Minsiter Endorses Autonomy Plan French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe stated last week that Morocco’s autonomy plan was the most “realistic” solution at ending the dispute i...

Polisario Angered at EU Fishing Mandate The Polisario Front reacted harshly to a February 3rd decision by the European Commission to negotiate a new fishing agreement with Morocco...

Morocco Loses Confidence in UN Envoy The government of Morocco released a statement stating it would “withdraw its confidence” in the UN’s Western Sahara Envoy, Christopher ...