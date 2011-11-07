Opinion: World Community Ignoring Refugees In Algeria

Joseph K. Grieboski, founder of the Institute of Religion and Public Policy, writes that the international community has forgotten the plight faced by refugees in Algerian and Polisario-run camps. However, with the recent kidnappings of Spanish aid-workers, the world is now showing concern for the situation in these camps. Grieboski points out that Algeria, in which the camps are located, has been silent regarding the kidnappings and must address the kidnappings and the Western Sahara issue at-large. Read More
Question of the Day: What more can be done to bring light upon the situation in the refugee camps?
Leave your comments below to be heard!
