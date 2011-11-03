Morocco Dealing With Lone-Wolf Terrorism

Morocco’s counter-terrorism measures have made it difficult for Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) to gain a foothold in the country. However, Morocco continues to suffer from lone-wolf operators who operate outside the structure of the larger terrorist network. Though the Algerian-backed Polisario and AQIM are unlikely to work together because of Algeria’s opposition to Al-Qaida, Morocco’s primary source of trouble may be the Western Sahara. Analysts warn that its inhabitants’ anger with the Moroccan government may lead to youth being drawn to violence. Read More
Question of the Day: What can Morocco do to prevent Western Sahara from becoming a source of trouble?
Question of the Day: What can Morocco do to prevent Western Sahara from becoming a source of trouble?
No comments:
Post a Comment