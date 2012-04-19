UN Begins Family Visit Program in Western Sahra

As part of the Confidence-Building Measures between the UNHCR, Polisario, Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, the UNHCR started its family-visit program by flying 150 people from Western Sahara to camps in Tindouf. The program aims to let long-separated families to visit each other for five days. With up to 6000 people expected to take part in the program, a Boeing 737 is being used to shuttle family members between the two locations. Read More
