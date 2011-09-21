New "Morocco Caucus" Formed in Congress

Leaders of Congress unveiled the formation of a "Congressional Morocco Caucus" last week. The bipartisan group is tasked with "deepening the economic and strategic relationship between the United States and Morocco". A letter sent from the group to fellow House members highlighted the importance of Morocco's alliance and praised Morocco's recent constitutional referendum in response to the Arab Spring. Members also worried that the continuing dispute in the Western Sahara was distracting from issues such as anti-terrorism and dealing with the regional unrest. Read More
Question of the Day: Does the formation of the Caucus represent a step-forward on the Western Sahara issue that will produce actual results?
